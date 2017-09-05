St. Louis County executive calls for firing of auditor

Steve Stenger (Photo: KSDK)

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is urging the County Council to fire County Auditor Mark Tucker.



Stenger's office on Tuesday released a letter from Stenger to County Council Chairman Sam Page, citing a news report from last week that Tucker owes nearly $100,000 in federal taxes. Stenger also questioned why Tucker was hired in the first place, saying he had not previous accounting experience.



The council hired Tucker in February by a 4-3 vote, with Page's support.



A message left Tuesday with Tucker's office was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 Associated Press