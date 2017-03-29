St. Louis County family takes action after murder-suicide

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Helen Kapeller of Fenton says the warning signs about her daughter’s long-term relationship were there.

“They didn’t really know how to make it worth together, but they got along separated,” she said.

But the problem with that? “When they were apart, they’d get really jealous of each other,” Kapeller said.

And add to the problem a mix of complications involving alcohol use, children and other responsibilities, she said.

“With the stress of everyday living, raising kids and finances and stuff, I think it just worked on the both of them,” Kapeller explained.

So why didn’t she or anyone else step in and try to get them help?

Kapeller said her daughter did a good job of not revealing just how bad things had gotten over the last year or so.

“She was very cautious about what she’d say around me because she knew I worried a lot about the situation,” she said.

Kapeller even admitted that part of her maybe just didn’t want to believe what was going on.

She said, “Maybe I blocked it. Maybe I knew something like this was going to happen. I just didn’t expect it to happen.”

But on Monday night, it happened.

St. Louis County Police said McKinley Jackson, 31, shot and killed Sheena Engstrom, 29, before turning the gun on himself.

It happened outside their home in Glasgow Village while their four children, ages 13 to 2, were inside.

“I usually saw the kids outside playing. They were out here playing earlier that day. It didn’t seem like anything was wrong,” said Prentiss Jones, a neighbor.

Jones said Jackson and Engstrom seemed like a nice couple who were well-known in the area.

He said he didn’t notice anything major going on before the gunfire.

“It didn’t look like they were arguing at all. It looked like they were talking. All of a sudden he just shot her. He shot her on the face. Then he pulled the gun on himself and shot himself,” Jones recalled.

But Kapeller and their oldest child don’t believe that was Jackson’s intent.

“Out of anger, he may have meant to pull the gun out, but I think it was a scare tactic and it accidentally went off,” she said.

Either way, she’s not holding any grudges or placing any blame.

“I hurt for his family just as much as I do for my family. It’s not just my loss. It’s everybody who knew both of them,” she said.

Kapeller says following the shootings, the family’s been overwhelmed with community support.

“Her job. My job. The schools. Her church. I don’t even know where to begin thanking everyone,” she said.

Now, she’d like to pay it forward to prevent similar tragedies.

Kapeller said she’d like to solicit ideas to perhaps fund a new program or method where crime victims can get help ahead of time.

“More awareness of some kind of help for less fortunate families who don’t know as many people as we do,” she said.

For anyone looking to help, the family has established a GoFundMe page.

© 2017 KSDK-TV