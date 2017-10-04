St. Louis County gets $1M to fight opioid epidemic

File photo (Photo: NBC)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The Saint Louis County Department of Public Health has been awarded two grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to address the opioid epidemic.

Two grants, totaling $1 million, will be used to fund effort over the next three years.

“Heroin remains a deadly epidemic in our region,” said County Executive Steve Stenger. “Over the past eight years, more than 2,700 area residents have died from a heroin or opioid-related overdoses. These two grants will greatly enhance our ability to address this deadly threat.”

One grant will provide $400,000 over two years for the county prescription drug monitoring program.

The second grant will provide $600,000 over three years to support collaboration with partners across the state on sharing innovative ideas and solutions to address heroine and opiate issues.

“Given the scope of the current crisis, we’re using all the tools at our disposal to combat the problem,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, Director of the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health. “These grants will expand our capacity to continue to address this as a public health priority.”

