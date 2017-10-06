St. Louis County K9 receives protective vest

Ben the law enforcement K9 received a bullet and stab protective vest from a Missouri couple. (Photo: St. Louis County PD)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A law enforcement K9 with the St. Louis County Police Department received a heavy-duty protective vest thanks to a donation from a Missouri couple, the department said Friday.

The K9, named Ben, received a bullet and stab protective vest from the Massachusetts-based nonprofit Vested Interest in K9's Inc. Wayne and Sybille Mack of Missouri sponsored the vest, which costs $1,050 to donate to a law enforcement K9, and values between $1,795 to $2,234.

Vested Interest in K9's was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with body armor for their four-legged friends. In just eight years, the organization has provided over 2,600 protective vests in all 50 U.S. states through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over $2.1 million.

For more information on donating or sponsoring a Vested Interest in K9s vest, visit them online, or call (508) 824-6978.

© 2017 KSDK-TV