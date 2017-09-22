St. Louis County officer rescues family from house fire

KSDK – A family in Fenton, Missouri, escaped a two-alarm fire early Friday morning thanks to a St. Louis County police officer.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Buehne with the Fenton Fire District, the back of the home on the 1200 block of Greenmar caught fire around 1:30 Friday morning.

St. Louis County Officer Michael Clinton was driving on Bowles Avenue when he noticed smoke coming from the back of a house. When he pulled over to investigate, he saw the fire and called dispatch. But instead of waiting for firefighters to arrive, he took action.

Scene photos: House fire in Fenton

Officer Clinton knocked on the door and walked through the house waking the family of four up to get them out safely.

Clinton is a former volunteer firefighter. He says helping the family was the natural thing to do.

“I’m glad I drove by when I did, otherwise this might have been a completely different story,” Clinton said.

No one was injured.

The fire is currently under investigation.

© 2017 KSDK-TV