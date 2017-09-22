KSDK
St. Louis County officer rescues family from house fire

A family in Fenton, Missouri was rescued from their home as part of it went up in flames early Friday morning. But the first responder that first arrived on the scene wasn't a firefighter. News.

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 8:02 AM. CDT September 22, 2017

KSDK – A family in Fenton, Missouri, escaped a two-alarm fire early Friday morning thanks to a St. Louis County police officer.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Buehne with the Fenton Fire District, the back of the home on the 1200 block of Greenmar caught fire around 1:30 Friday morning.

St. Louis County Officer Michael Clinton was driving on Bowles Avenue when he noticed smoke coming from the back of a house. When he pulled over to investigate, he saw the fire and called dispatch. But instead of waiting for firefighters to arrive, he took action.

Officer Clinton knocked on the door and walked through the house waking the family of four up to get them out safely.

Clinton is a former volunteer firefighter. He says helping the family was the natural thing to do.

“I’m glad I drove by when I did, otherwise this might have been a completely different story,” Clinton said.

No one was injured.

The fire is currently under investigation.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


