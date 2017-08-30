St. Louis County officer responds to hurricane zone as Coast Guard reservist

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - Among the U.S. Coast Guard Reservists deployed to the Texas hurricane zone is St. Louis County Police Officer Ed Schlueter. Schlueter has been a St. Louis County Police officer for three years, much less than the 18 years he’s been a U.S. Coast Reserve member with a rank of petty officer, 2nd class.

“I guess it’s in my nature to get out there and help people,” said Schlueter. “It’s a calling.”

The people helping sometimes need help and that’s why the Coast Guard Reconstruction Team from St. Louis is providing crucial support for its Texas colleagues.

“My current role is industrial support for the Coast Guard stations that have been affected by the hurricane,” said Schlueter. “It could be flood or wind damage. Our job is to go down there and get them online with their power, their sanitation, deliver supplies. Quick repairs to get these guys and gals back doing the Coast Guard’s mission.”

With minimal notice for Schlueter or the St. Louis County Police, he was called to Corpus Christi, the site of his Coast Guard command center.

“Sometimes we get activated and really have no time to notify our supervisor, other than a text message,” said Schlueter. “It happens that fast. It affects our family as well.”

After nearly 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, Schlueter is a veteran of numerous natural disasters including Hurricane Katrina.

“This is almost routine for us which is unfortunate, but it’s also a blessing at the same time.”

Officer Schlueter encourages the public to contact him on his Facebook page.

© 2017 KSDK-TV