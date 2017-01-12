St. Louis County offices closing Friday

County Executive Steve Stenger announced St. Louis County offices will be closed Friday.

You can read the full press release below:

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has closed St. Louis County Government offices in Clayton and all County health centers due to concerns over Friday’s weather. “I’m urging all St. Louis County residents to stay at home if possible and for anyone traveling tomorrow to use extreme caution,” County Executive Stenger said. “I will be monitoring the weather with our emergency personnel and our Department of Transportation is prepared for a significant winter weather event.”