St. Louis County PD gets award for Wash U debate security

St. Louis County Emergency Management and St. Louis County PD accepting an award from the United States Secret Service. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

The St. Louis County Police Department was honored by the united States Secret Service for their security work at the 2016 Presidential Debate at Washington University.

On Wednesday, Special Agent Kristina Schmidt, who heads the Secret Service's St. Louis Field Office, presented the department with their highest accolade, the Director's Award.

“The professionalism and conduct of your commanders, officers, and support staff was amazing," Schmidt said in a press release. "This was clearly evident and on display during the regions’ largest protective mission of the Presidential Campaign."

Police Chief John Belmar accepted the award on behalf of the department and said he is glad to serve in a "golden age of partnerships with our nation’s Federal Law Enforcement Agencies."

The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management received the department's second-highest honor — the Director’s Honor Award — for their work on the same event.

