St. Louis County police chief asked to resign over MetroLink reports

Published reports point to alleged misconduct among county police officers assigned to MetroLink.

ST. LOUIS - Fallout continues to build over allegations of misconduct within the St. Louis County Police Department, including calls for St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar to resign. All of it is stemming from published reports this week that officers assigned to patrol MetroLink, were falling back on the job.

At an unrelated news conference in Jefferson County on Monday, Belmar brushed off calls for his resignation.

“It’s ridiculous. I’m not going anywhere,” he said, adding that he believes such calls are politically motivated.

In fact, Belmar doubled down on his department’s commitment to the bistate MetroLink rail system, arguing his officers have helped reduce crime.

“These guys are doing a great job out there. They’re stepping off a train onto a platform right after a security guard was shot,” Belmar said.

But if you’ve read the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at all in recent days, you might think otherwise.

In a series of reports, the paper said in recent years county police officers assigned to MetroLink slept on the job, loitered around in offices, intentionally covered up security cameras and went to other places like a gun shop when they said they were patrolling the train platforms.

They’re allegations that date back to at least 2015 and were brought to light after a series of requests were fulfilled under Missouri’s Sunshine Law.

“My opinion is that when you step up to fix a problem and take ownership of it and you don’t do it, it’s time to move on,” said former St. Louis Mayor Vince Schoemel.

Schoemel now serves as Chair of the Public Safety Committee for the Bi-State Development Agency, the organization that oversees Metro operations.

He said the Post’s reporting has strained an already tense relationship Metro has with county police and plays into the perception that the rail system isn’t safe.

“We are down 22% in ridership and much of that has to do with the perception that MetroLink isn’t safe. You end up with a situation where the assigned security officers cannot do their jobs and the assigned police officers aren’t doing their jobs,” Schoemel said.

Currently, St. Louis County does not grant Metro’s security team law enforcement authority to write tickets or make arrests.

Schoemel said there needs to be accountability and oversight for the partnership, which currently has 44 county officers assigned to Metro stops in the county.

“They’re not giving us their schedules. They’re using a different radio system so our officers can’t even hear what’s going on,” Schoemel said.

Richard Zott, the head of public safety for Metro, said the agency has known of the accusations reported on by the paper since at least 2014.

He said he tried to bring them to the county’s attention, but those attempts went unanswered.

“We brought it up to them a couple of times and they chose not to meet with us to discuss these issues. My reaction was disappointment,” Zott said.

Now, he’s hopeful the two agencies can work together to find a plan for moving forward.

“I do think they could do more than what they’re doing right now. I think they need to better supervise their officers,” Zott said.

In response, Belmar said he knew of one time a camera was intentionally covered at the Hanley stop’s substation.

He said it was because an officer needed to change clothes.

Belmar said it’s “unusual” for a third party like Bi-State to record police officers. But Zott said the cameras are for everyone’s safety, including officers and any passengers or suspects who might be in a substation.

Belmar said he would look more closely at the allegations and consider disciplinary action, if necessary.

On Tuesday, the county council is set to consider a new request by Councilman Sam Page that calls for state and federal investigations into the alleged misconduct.

Zott said he was unaware of any wrongdoing that occurred during times in which cameras were covered.

© 2017 KSDK-TV