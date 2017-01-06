Missing 11-year-old boy found safe

Abreeyon Wilson was last seen Tuesday at a facility the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road at around 5 p.m. Police said he was a resident of the facility and was last seen heading east. Credit: St. Louis County PD

UPDATE: St. Louis County Police say 11-year-old Abreeyon Wilson has been found safe.

11 Yr Old Abreeyon Wilson has been located safe. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/JLhs4SAVdI — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) January 6, 2017

The previous story is below:

KSDK - St. Louis County police are looking for an 11-year-old who ran away from a child care facility earlier this week.

Abreeyon Wilson was last seen Tuesday at a child care facility on the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road at around 5 p.m. Police said he was a resident of the facility and was last seen heading east.

Police said Wilson is about 5-foot-2 and 91 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

