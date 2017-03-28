St. Louis County Sgt. runs 70 miles in Special Olympics Torch Run

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - A sergeant with the St. Louis County Police Department just returned home from Austria where he took part in the Special Olympics Torch Run representing the entire state of Missouri.

Sgt. Mark Koeller spent two weeks running a total of 70 miles with law enforcement from all over the country. The men and women in uniform help kick off the start of the Special Olympics World Games which features 2,700 athletes from all over the world. Two of the athletes, Andy and Andrew, are from Missouri.

Sgt. Koeller said, "You know the whole time you're running we have the Special Olympics athletes leading us and that tends to be what most of the cadences are that we're calling. They're about the pride that we take in being with those Special Olympics athletes and when you watch them leading the pack there’s no thought of I can't do this, there's no thought of this is hard. You watch them and your pride is in them."

He has been involved with the Special Olympics for 17 years. He first got involved because he says he wanted to be a part of people’s lives when they're not in crisis. He says this was an experience he'll cherish forever and plans to continue supporting the people in the community with developmental disabilities for as long as he can.



