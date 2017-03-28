KSDK
Close

St. Louis dad who called out son at Cavaliers game returns with new sign

Thomas' dad went viral with a sign telling his son to gett his grades up.

Ashley Cole , KSDK 8:49 AM. CDT March 28, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The St. Louis dad, known as Thomas’ dad has done it again.

He first went viral trying to teach his son a lesson after he traveled to the Cavaliers-Hornets game in Charlotte on Friday with a sign that read, “Thomas get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here, love dad.”

The next day, he was in Houston with a new sign that said, “Thomas can you hear me now? STUDENT then ATHLETE, son. In that order.”

He told 5 On Your Side, once his son gets his grades back up he will be able to go to a game and then he’ll make another sign that says, “Thomas got his grades up!” 

 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories