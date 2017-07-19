KSDK
St. Louis fire crews respond to building collapse in Dutchtown

Ashley Cole , KSDK 2:44 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis firefighters are on scene of a building collapse in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The collapse occurred on the 3200 block of Liberty. 

No other details have been made available.

According to the American Red Cross, nine people have been affected by the building collapse. Red Cross volunteers met with those affected and provided assistance for their immediate emergency needs, according to a press release.

