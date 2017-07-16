St. Louis fire crews respond to vehicle on roof

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Fire Department responded to an unusual call Sunday afternoon. Crews arrived to the 5900 block of Lillian around noon where a vehicle was trapped on a roof.

According to the fire department, no one was home at the time of the incident. The driver of the vehicle was trapped and their condition is unknown. It’s unclear how the vehicle got on the roof.

The incident is under investigation. No other details have been made available.

5900blk of Lillian - Vehicle into the roof of an occupied one story dwelling. One person trapped; extrication underway. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/2QaNZ6ypvz — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 16, 2017

© 2017 KSDK-TV