St. Louis Fire Department honors fallen brother by standing vigil

Fire Captain John Kemper died after fighting a fire the morning of July 5.

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis firefighters are standing vigil around the clock for a fallen brother.

Captain John Kemper died last Wednesday, a week after he was injured while fighting a fire. Two members of the St. Louis Fire Department stand guard at all hours of the day outside the room at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary in which Kemper's body is kept.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby and Former Fire Captain Gregg Favre both stood guard at the funeral home. They say this standing vigil symbolizes brotherhood and that the firefighters have each other's back in life and death.

The visitation and funeral services for Captain Kemper are scheduled for later this week. Both will be held in the Dr. Henry Givens Junior Administration Building on campus.

