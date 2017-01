Marnell Griffin is presented with an honorary axe

A retired St. Louis firefighter has lost his battle with colon cancer.

Marnell Griffin died Sunday.

Firefighters presented Griffin with an honorary axe on Christmas Eve to let him know he wasn't fighting this battle alone.

St. Louis Firefighters Local 73 posted a tribute on its Facebook page saying Griffin was known for his humor, good nature and professionalism.

