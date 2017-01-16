St. Louis honors MLK at Old Courthouse

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Hundreds of people participated in a march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. They marched from the Old Courthouse on Broadway and Market St. to Leonard Baptist Church on Compton Ave, where they had an interfaith service.

Before the march, a civic ceremony was held at the courthouse featuring singing, dancing, and readings.

Event organizers say they want people to think of this holiday as a "day on” and not a “day off.”

"We know that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was truly a drum major for justice and he was all about getting out and bringing everybody together,” said Patricia Barber with the Martin Luther King Holiday Committee of St. Louis. “So when we say it's a day on, not a day off, that means go to whatever celebration that you want to go to but make sure, in the honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, that you do participate."

This year’s event was the 49th annual celebration honoring Dr. King.

