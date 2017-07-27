St. Louis man develops old film found at Goodwill, finds a family from 1940s

Mike Barnes found film from the 1940s during a trip to Goodwill. He does not know the original owner of the film, and is hoping someone will recognize the people in the pictures. (Photo: Mike Barnes, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - For as long as he can remember, Mike Barnes of south St. Louis has always had a camera in his hands.

“My mother handed me my first camera at age eight and that was it. I was hooked. I enjoy recording the moment,” he said.

But now his love for all things cameras and photography has developed into a bit of detective work.

“Now I’m just trying to locate the people or someone who knows them,” Barnes explained.

Close to 10 years ago, Barnes was making one of this regular stops at the Goodwill resale shop on Bayless in south county.

“Every couple of weeks, I’ll go around, just looking for cameras and seeing if I can find any old fascinating cameras,” he said.

That day, he did find an old camera, but he also took home something else.

Hidden away in the camera’s box were two old rolls of film.

Barnes said, “They were very, very old. I just put them on the shelf next to a camera.”

Fast forward to more recent times, when Barnes said he began to read about people developing very old rolls of him.

So, he decided to give it a try.

“I have my own dark room. I develop my own film,” Barnes said.

And what he discovered is a glimpse into a different time in St. Louis’ history.

He said, “They’re old photographs taken of a family in front of a St. Louis house.”

In all, there are nearly 40 black and white photographs that capture a St. Louis family celebrating special occasions at a home in the 4400 block of Shaw.

Barnes believes based on the clothing and cars in the photos, they were probably taken in the late 1940s.

“We know where some were taken, but that’s it,” he said.

Barnes said he’s visited the neighborhood and found the home in the pictures, but the current residents and neighbors don’t recognize anyone in the photos.

So now, through property records, posts on social media and historical websites, he’s hoping to put a name to all the faces once and for all.

“It would be wonderful. These are great photographs. They’ve never seen them. They’d probably love to have them back,” Barnes said.

