St. Louis man found guilty in Craigslist murder

ST. LOUIS - The man accused of killing a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student during a Craigslist meet up has been found guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Monday, a St. Louis County jury found Michael Gordon guilty of murdering 19-year-old Taylor Clark.

In May of 2015, Clark was trying to sell his car through Craigslist and agreed to meet with Gordon to let him test drive the car. After the encounter, Clark went missing before being found dead of a gunshot wound at the Hazelwood business where Gordon worked a few days later.

Clark was a sophomore at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Gordon is set to be sentenced by a county judge on Dec. 19.

