St. Louis Mayor Krewson to hold town meetings

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson plans to hold five town hall meetings throughout the City of St. Louis during September, her office announced Tuesday.

The meetings will give residents the chance to speak with Mayor Krewson and other St. Louis representatives about various topics weaved within the issues facing the City. Each town hall meeting will begin with brief introductions from both the Mayor and other city officials present, followed by a question-and-answer.

City residents unable to either of the five meetings have the opportunity to submit questions ahead of time, here.

Four of the five town hall meetings are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. The fifth meeting plans to be held on a Saturday afternoon for those who are unable to attend the weekday meetings. Each of the five meetings will be live streamed on the City of St. Louis' Facebook page.

The five town hall meeting locations are as follows:

Tuesday, September 5:

O'Fallon Park YMCA

4343 Florissant Avenue

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 7:

Schlafly Branch Library

225 N. Euclid Avenue

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 19:

Vashon High School

3035 Cass Avenue

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 21:

Carpenter Branch Library

3309 S. Grand Boulevard

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 23:

Carondelet Park Rec Center

930 Holly Hills Avenue

12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

