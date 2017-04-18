St. Louis Metro area air quality improves

The Gateway Arch is seen as the flooding Mississippi River runs in front of it June 25, 2008 in St. Louis. Forecasters say the Mississippi River appears to have crested in the northern parts of Mo. and would by June 25 in southern parts of Illinois. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The American Lung Association finds the St. Louis Metro area’s air quality has improved.

The ozone has improved in the area, but it still has a long way to go.

Pollutants can cause severe asthma attacks, particularly in vulnerable children.

"Particle pollution is especially risky for cardiovascular harm, like heart disease, stroke,” said Janice Nolen of the American Lung Association. “It also is greatly risky for people with diabetes and it causes lung cancer."

You can see specific results for your area at stateoftheair.org

