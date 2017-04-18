St. Louis Metro ranked 18th most polluted area in new report

The Gateway Arch is seen as the flooding Mississippi River runs in front of it June 25, 2008 in St. Louis. Forecasters say the Mississippi River appears to have crested in the northern parts of Mo. and would by June 25 in southern parts of Illinois. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, Custom)

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The American Lung Association’s 2016 “State of the Air” report found The St. Louis metro area ranked as the 18th-most polluted area in the nation for ozone pollution.

Compared to the 2015 report, Madison County has seen a significant decrease in ozone pollution. Madison County has also experienced less unhealthy days of high ozone (smog). This is in keeping with the trend seen across the nation of lower ozone pollution levels. However, given the amount of unhealthy ozone days in Madison County, the county was still issued a failing grade.

“The 2016 ‘State of the Air’ report finds unhealthful levels of ozone in Madison County, putting our local citizens at risk for premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks and cardiovascular harm.” said Michael Kolleng, Healthy Air Campaign Manager of the American Lung Association in Illinois. “Across the nation, the report found continued improvement in air quality, but more than half of the people in the United States live in counties that have unhealthful levels of either ozone or particle pollution.”

