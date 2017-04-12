St. Louis named best place to celebrate Easter

ThinkStock (Photo: RomoloTavani, Romolo Tavani)

ST. LOUIS - Where’s the best place to celebrate Easter? St. Louis!

Finance website, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities based on 11 metrics that speak to an ideal Easter celebration and St. Louis took the top spot.

Experts at WalletHub looked at: Share of Christian population, churches per capita, brunch restaurants, cost of restaurant meal, candy and chocolate stores, flowers and gift shops, WalletHub’s “Most Caring Cities in America,” share of children ages eight and younger, Easter egg-hunt events, forecasted temperature and forecasted precipitation for Easter.

2. Birmingham, Alabama

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

4. Cincinnati, Ohio

5. Orlando, Florida

To see the rest of the list, click here.

The National Retail Federation reports the average U.S. consumer will spend around $152 on Easter celebration expenses this year.

