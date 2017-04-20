St. Louis named 'city to watch' in 2017

City of St. Louis skyline (Photo: RudyBalasko, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis has been named one of the U.S. cities to watch in 2017.

Travel website, Condé Nast Traveler, named the Lou to its list of six U.S. cities to watch this year, noting it as a ‘foodie paradise.’

“When it comes to food, St. Louis, once the fourth-largest city in the country, is top of mind as a barbecue city—and chances are, you're either a Bogart's Smokehouse fan, or Pappy's Smokehouse loyalist. Yet the city is more than just smoke, ribs, and brisket—in recent years, it's become a foodie paradise: In one (very full) afternoon, you can sample ramen bowls (Vista Ramen), po' boys (Peacemaker Lobster and Crab), and handmade pasta and small Italian plates at Katie's Pizza & Pasta. Walk it off at the massive Forest Park (nearly 50 percent bigger than Central Park, and home to the St. Louis Art Museum, the St. Louis Zoo, the St. Louis Science Center, and more) or the Missouri Botanical Garden, the oldest of its kind in continuous operation. St. Louis also has the second-oldest symphony orchestra in the U.S., several world-renowned (free) museums; and a downtown area on the upswing thanks to new start-ups, which are appearing at a rate faster than nearly anywhere else in the country.” Condé Nast Traveler wrote on their website.



6 Cities to watch in 2017

Baltimore, Maryland Milwaukee, Wisconsin Indianapolis, Indiana St. Louis, Missouri Fort Worth, Texas Detroit, Michigan

