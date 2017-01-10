St. Louis painting causing controversy at U.S. Capitol

This painting has been the subject of controversy at the U.S. Capitol.

Tuesday, Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay (D) and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus will rehang a controversial painting at the U.S. Capitol. According to the Washington Post, the painting was removed from the wall by Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) and returned to Clay’s office.

Clay was quoted in the paper saying, “He had no right to take that picture down... It’s thievery.”

The artwork in question was painted by a recent graduate at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School and is part of the annual Congressional Art Competition.

According to the Washington Post, “The painting depicts a scene of civil unrest inspired by the 2014 events in Ferguson. Several figures are depicted as animals, and some pro-police activists have said the rendering evokes derogatory images of police as pigs.”

Last Friday, Hunter was quoted in USA Today saying, “I found it offensive. I think it’s offensive to the men and women who protect our country. I was in the Marine Corps. The U.S. Capitol is not the right place."

The Washington Post said Clay’s office met with Capitol police on Monday about pressing charges against Hunter. It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

Read the entire story on The Washington Post.

