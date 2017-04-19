Chief Sam Dotson (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Mayor Lyda Krewson announced St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Sam Dotson is retiring.

The announcement comes 24 hours after Krewson was sworn in as mayor.

"The chief and I had a chance to talk about the future of the Department, and he made the decision to retire," Krewson said following a Wednesday morning meeting with Dotson. "I am grateful to Chief Dotson for his service and commitment to the people of the City of St. Louis."

47-year-old Dotson is a 23-year veteran of the police department and will continue to serve the police force as a consultant for one year.

Director of Public Safety. Lt. Colonel and Assistant Police Chief Larry O'Toole will serve as acting police chief in the interim. O’Toole is a 33-year veteran of the St. Louis Police Metropolitan Police Department.

© 2017 KSDK-TV