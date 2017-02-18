(Photo: KSDK)

A late-night incident sparked an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

Around 10 p.m., police said an unnamed 27-year-old suspect was attempting to break into a house on the 6600 block of Virginia.

The suspect forced his way into the house searching for his ex-girlfriend who was not at home at the time. The family inside the house called 911 and the suspect fled the scene. He then began driving around the neighborhood.

Upon noticing a police cruiser approaching his vehicle, he backed his car into reverse and rammed his car into a different police cruiser. The suspect then got out of his car and pointed a gun at the officers. Both officers fired at the suspect, striking him once in the arm and once in the leg.

The officers, a 29-year-old and a 25-year-old, were not shot by the suspect.

One officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following suspect's collision with the police cruiser.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Sam Dotson said the suspect was on probation for drug-related crimes.

In a statement, Dotson criticized the justice system for allowing criminals to be out on probation, allowing criminals to not fear the judicial system.

No other information was immediately given.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

