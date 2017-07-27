St. Louis police looking for missing woman

According to a missing person report, Diane Moore, 59, left a home on the 5800 block of Nashville Avenue sometime before July 24. Police said she may be driving a green, 1990s Nissan Pathfinder with no license plates.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing woman they said suffers from a mental illness.

Moore's daughter, who reported her missing to the police, said she went to the house on July 24 and found a note from her mother. The note said Moore borrowed the car and left.

Police said she does not normally drive, and she suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

