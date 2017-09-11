St. Louis police officer struck by vehicle in Dutchtown

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a St. Louis police officer was struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

The officer was responding to a call for a disturbance in the 3800 block of Meremec around 8:45 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old woman, fled the scene and was stopped by officers a few blocks away. She was taken into custody.

The officer sustained a leg injury and is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

© 2017 KSDK-TV