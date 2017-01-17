St. Louis Red Cross to celebrate 100 years

American Red Cross (Photo: KSDK)

The St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross is preparing for its biggest celebration in decades.

Next Monday, the St. Louis Red Cross plans to kick off its centennial year of service to the St. Louis region by lighting up the St. Louis skyline with red all around.

In a statement, Cindy Erickson, CEO of Red Cross, said, "For 100 years, Red Cross volunteers have delivered mission, preventing and alleviating suffering during emergencies. It's an honor to be a part of this organization at this historic time."

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay will join Erickson, among others, at the Civil Courts Building downtown beginning at 5 p.m. on January 23 to commemorate the 100 years of service the Red Cross has delivered for the St. Louis community.

The public is encouraged to attend.

