St. Louis regional rescue teams deployed to Houston area

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metro Urban Search and Rescue Task Force has been deployed to College Station, Texas, for an eight-day deployment.

They will be conducting water rescues and evacuations in assistance to Harvey Relief. Teams consist of Swift Water Technicians from Pattonville Fire Protection District, West County EMS & Fire, Metro-West Fire Protection District, Monarch Fire Protection District and Maryland Heights Fire Protection District.

Twenty-eight firefighters and medics will make up two strike teams on this deployment. They hope to make it to College Station in about 15 hours.

Once the regional rescue team makes it to College Station, they will wait to be deployed as needed.

