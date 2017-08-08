St. Louis startup sells in deal worth up to $100M

St. Louis Cortex (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A major announcement for a start-up company in St. Louis' cortex district in midtown.

BioGenerator, an investment company that helps fund local start-ups, announced Tuesday morning that an east coast biopharmaceutical company is purchasing Confluence Life Sciences in a deal worth up to $100 million. The company will also be adding more jobs and building a state-of-the-art lab in St. Louis next year.

The name of the east coast company has not been released, but we expect to learn much more at a news conference this morning.

