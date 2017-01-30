St. Louis Symphony musicians agree to 5-year contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the union representing its musicians have reached agreement on a new five-year contract.
The symphony announced the new contract with the American Federation of Musicians, Local 2-197 on Monday - more than seven months before the old contract expires.
The contract calls for pay increases averaging 2.8 percent annually. The minimum scale will increase from $86,053 in the current fiscal year to $98,304 in fiscal 2022.
The St. Louis Symphony has won numerous awards. Music director David Robertson has announced that he will step down after the 2018-2019 season.
