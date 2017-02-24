St. Louis veterans' personal info possibly compromised

The seal of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, 2013 AFP)

ST. LOUIS - The VA St. Louis Health Care System is notifying more than 700 veterans that some of their personal information may have been compromised.

According to a news release from the VA, a former VA employee “provided documents containing Protected Health Information (PHI) to an employee not involved in the medical care of these Veterans.” For that, the VA says the employee was terminated and the VA’s Office of Inspector General was notified for aid in the ensuing investigation.

The VA calls the incident a “release of limited patient information” and says “there is a very low risk to patients.”

“Any time a veteran’s personal information may be compromised, we take the matter very seriously,” said Keith Repko, the VASTLHCS Director, according to the VA’s statement. “We are reaching out to each veteran who may have been impacted.”

Anyone with questions should call a special hotline at 1-800-228-5459 extension 50998 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The VA St. Louis Health Care System is a Joint Commission accredited facility serving veterans across Missouri and Illinois. The Healthcare System is a two-division, dual-affiliated facility with a division downtown St. Louis (John Cochran Div.) and in South St. Louis County (Jefferson Barracks Div.) and outpatient clinics located in: Belleville, Illinois, North St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and Washington County, Missouri.

