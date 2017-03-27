St. Louis Youth Jobs program needs applicants

Instead of fighting boredom this summer, 800 young people will get a chance to make some money.

The St. Louis Youth Jobs program is gearing up for its fifth year. With help from local businesses, the program pairs high school and college students with a job coach, and an employer that teaches marketable job skills.

Along with their paychecks, the young workers learn how to save and manage their money.

STL Youth Jobs is now accepting applications for young workers and businesses to employ them.

To learn more, head to stlyouthjobs.org.

