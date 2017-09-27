St. Louisans worry about family in Puerto Rico

TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 25: A person waves to a passing helicopter from inside a damaged home as people deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 25, 2017 in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, Custom)

From her home in St. Peters, Jackeline Bishops stays glued to her TV screen.

She watches the Puerto Rican channels, looking for any information about her home island and the conditions her loved ones are facing there now.

“Puerto Rico is a beautiful island, [it’s] too bad that this happened,” she says, “And I know my family is suffering.”

Bishop has spoken to her mother several times since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. Her mother is fine, but Bishop’s brother and his family lost everything. On the island, most are without power, while food and fuel are limited.

From her home in St. Louis, she feels helpless and even a little guilty with simple luxuries.

“Every time you eat, every time you drink water, every time you see the refrigerator and the light, it kills you,” she said, fighting back tears.

“I don’t think anyone could have imagined how bad it was going to be,” added Felix Melendez. “Puerto Rico is devastated, completely.”

Melendez knows his sister and her children are safe. A neighbor in Puerto Rico tells him his father is also safe, but he has been unable to reach him.

“When all you want is a message that says, ‘I’m ok,’ and you don’t get that – it’s pretty bad,” he said.

Both Bishop and Melendez are worried, and frustrated by what they call a disorganized and slow response to help. They said supplies are getting stuck on docks, rather than distributed to needy families due to lack of fuel and manpower.

Federal aid workers have been working to help those on the island, and more is on the way.

“I feel like there wasn’t an urgency to do that until now,” Melendez said. “A week later. A week without food, a week without water.”

He encourages anyone who wants to help to donate their time or money to any relief efforts to help Puerto Rico, including an effort started by the First Lady of Puerto Rico.

