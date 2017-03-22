St. Peters woman found dead 2 days after accident

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

The woman who was found dead along I-44 near Lafayette Street on St. Patrick’s Day has been identified as Gretchen Roberdes, 44, of St. Peters.

According to investigators, Roberdes was involved in an accident on March 15 where her vehicle struck the guard rail on the ramp and she was ejected from the vehicle. Her body wasn’t visible to first responders.

On March 17, officers responded to the EB I-44 exit ramp at Lafayette street after a utility worked saw a body in the roadway. Roberdes was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

