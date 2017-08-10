Fatal crash closes EB lanes of Stan Musial Bridge

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ST. LOUIS - Police said an accident shut down the eastbound lanes of the Stan Musial Bridge near downtown St. Louis Thursday night.

According to fire and highway patrol officials, an adult and five children were in a car that overturned on eastbound Stan Musial Bridge. St. Louis Metropolitan Police said multiple people were thrown from the vehicle.

Firefighters said one person has died, but did not know the age of that person. Two of the victims were reportedly placed in cardiac arrest.

