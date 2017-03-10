Bruce Franks Jr. file photo (Photo: Bernhard, Jimmy)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - After posts on social media Thursday night hinted that State Representative Bruce Franks Jr. may run for mayor as a write-in candidate, he confirmed on Friday he will not be running.

Bruce Franks Jr. took to Twitter on Friday morning to announce he will not be running. “I’m not running. Good Luck to all of the candidates! Video coming to explain in depth,” the tweet said.

Shortly after, he posted a video on Instagram to explain why he isn’t running. Franks doesn’t want to leave his seat open in the 78th District.

“I appreciate everyone’s support, the reason I will not be running for mayor is, We have a republican governor who is the person that sets the special election that would happen if we won! My seat could remain empty for 1.5 years if he doesn’t grant the special election, that would be 1 less democratic seat, 1 less progressive voice, 1 less black voice and that would mean the 78th will be left with no representation.”

Full post,

