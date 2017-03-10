ST. LOUIS, MO. - After posts on social media Thursday night hinted that State Representative Bruce Franks Jr. may run for mayor as a write-in candidate, he confirmed on Friday he will not be running.
Bruce Franks Jr. took to Twitter on Friday morning to announce he will not be running. “I’m not running. Good Luck to all of the candidates! Video coming to explain in depth,” the tweet said.
Shortly after, he posted a video on Instagram to explain why he isn’t running. Franks doesn’t want to leave his seat open in the 78th District.
“I appreciate everyone’s support, the reason I will not be running for mayor is, We have a republican governor who is the person that sets the special election that would happen if we won! My seat could remain empty for 1.5 years if he doesn’t grant the special election, that would be 1 less democratic seat, 1 less progressive voice, 1 less black voice and that would mean the 78th will be left with no representation.”
Full post,
I appreciate everyone's support, the reason I will not be running for mayor is, We have a republican governor who is the person that sets the special election that would happen if we won! My seat could remain empty for 1.5 years if he doesn't grant the special election, that would mean 1 less democratic seat, 1 less progressive voice, 1 less black voice and that would mean the 78th will be left with no representation. I found out today for years governors have stalled on special elections for the opposite party which isn't right no matter who does it. I had a great candidate to follow me, but if not even given the chance to run I can't leave the 78th district hanging, with all of the love and support and hard work we put in, wouldn't be right or justifiable. Im not ok with the status quo never will I be. I didn't support Lyda Krewson not because she was a terrible person because she isn't, actually one of the nicest people I have met but because I feel the disconnect with the disenfranchised is a huge barrier, so when people say I didn't want to see a woman mayor, that's totally not true and disappointing to see me in that light. I hope she is smarter on crime and cares about the root cause of crime. I hope that she works to have a police department Representative of the community in which they police, I hope that she can notice our youths silent cry for help, I hope that she cares about affordable housing , small businesses, and brining more black businesses to our community, i hope Lyda can have a comprehensive plan to help our homeless community. I pray that Lyda listens to the city, and the people in the community- All communities! I have always been or the people and always will be... I just want what's best for all of US! Thank you for all the support and keep the excitement we have mountains to climb and the best way to do it is together.
