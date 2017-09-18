Steve Bannon to receive award in STL this weekend

Steve Bannon (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Former White House Chief of Staff and current Breitbart News chief Steve Bannon will be in St. Louis this weekend to receive an award.

Bannon will received the Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Award on Sunday at the Eagle Council XLVI. He'll also attend the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund executive board meeting on Sunday.

"Steve Bannon is a proven political force to be reckoned with," said Ed Martin, president of the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund. "His leadership of the Trump 2016 campaign showed us not only that he is a true movement conservative, but that he knows how to cut through the establishment 'kingmaker' clutter and message directly to the American people."

The Eagle Award was developed by Schlafly as a way to recognize leading conservatives each year.

Bannon will not be the first person from Breitbart to be honored with the award. Reporter Matthew Boyle was also honored in 2013.

