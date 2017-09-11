STL airport conducting live fire training this week

ST. LOUIS - Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke in the air near St. Louis Lambert International Airport this week.

Beginning Sept. 11 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, crews will participate in a live-burn simulation as part of a three-day training exercise.

The training will occur on a parking lot within the airport’s secured airfield off Navaid Road between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Sept. 13.

The training exercise uses a mobile aircraft trainer, which is a 50-foot fuselage capable of producing simulated fires including a fully engulfed aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires annual aircraft rescue and firefighting training with live fires for airport emergency response personnel.

