STL Airport looking for local flavor for Terminal 2

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The St. Louis Lambert International Airport wants guests to get a taste of St. Louis as a part of a new dining concept in its Terminal 2.

The Airport is inviting local restaurateurs to submit a bid to design, construct, manage and operate in Terminal 2. The terminal saw more than seven million passengers last year.

STL Airport is expanding gate capacity in Terminal 2 because of growth in passengers and air traffic activity. Southwest Airlines operates exclusively out of Terminal 2 and serves more than half of STL’s passenger traffic.

It’s looking for a concept that is known to the St. Louis area, along with excellent food and exceptional service.

“We are actively seeking ways to bring the St. Louis experience into our Airport,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “This is a really great opportunity for a local business to connect with our millions of travelers, and gives visitors a unique way to connect with our city.”

A pre-bid meeting and tour will be held on April 21. The deadline for bids is June 30.

MORE INFORMATION: Qualifications and more about the opportunity

