STL Aldermen approve non-discrimination bill

The Archdiocese fought against the bill saying it would make St. Louis a sanctuary city for abortions. Supporters disagree, saying it is a victory for women's reproductive rights.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 7:42 PM. CST February 10, 2017

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is moving forward with a controversial "non discrimination" bill.

Board Bill 203 passed today on 17-to-10 vote.

Among other things, it adds birth control and abortions to the city's "non-discrimination policy."

The archdiocese has fought against the bill, saying it would make St. Louis a "sanctuary city for abortions." Supporters disagree, and call it a victory for women's reproductive rights.

The Archbishop released the following statement.

Archbishop Carlson Responds to Passage of Board Bill 203

