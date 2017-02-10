STL Aldermen approve non-discrimination bill

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is moving forward with a controversial "non discrimination" bill.
Board Bill 203 passed today on 17-to-10 vote.
Among other things, it adds birth control and abortions to the city's "non-discrimination policy."
The archdiocese has fought against the bill, saying it would make St. Louis a "sanctuary city for abortions." Supporters disagree, and call it a victory for women's reproductive rights.
The Archbishop released the following statement.
Archbishop Carlson Responds to Passage of Board Bill 203
