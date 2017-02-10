STL Aldermen approve non-discrimination bill

The Gateway Arch is seen as the flooding Mississippi River runs in front of it June 25, 2008 in St. Louis. Forecasters say the Mississippi River appears to have crested in the northern parts of Mo. and would by June 25 in southern parts of Illinois. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, Custom)

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is moving forward with a controversial "non discrimination" bill.

Board Bill 203 passed today on 17-to-10 vote.

Among other things, it adds birth control and abortions to the city's "non-discrimination policy."

The archdiocese has fought against the bill, saying it would make St. Louis a "sanctuary city for abortions." Supporters disagree, and call it a victory for women's reproductive rights.

The Archbishop released the following statement.

Archbishop Carlson Responds to Passage of Board Bill 203

