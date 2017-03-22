STL applies for FAA program to help airport

FILE PHOTO

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay wants to explore if St. Louis Lambert International Airport would be better off under private management.

The city applied for an FAA pilot program that allows airports to get private money for airport improvement and development.

Slay hopes the airport could improve operations, increase innovation, and free up airport revenue.

The FAA should decide later this spring if St. Louis gets a spot.

