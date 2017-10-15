STL based documentary becomes worldwide motion picture

A screengrab from the trailer for "For Ahkeem." (Photo: Screengrab, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A small documentary turned into a worldwide motion picture and it’s based here in St. Louis. “For Ahkeem” follows one determined young woman growing up in north St. Louis.

The backdrop of the story is the school to prison pipeline and the policies that take kids out of school for behavioral issues and off the path to graduation.

The documentary features 17-year-old Daje Shelton, a junior in high school. After being expelled from her public school for fighting, Shelton is ordered to attend an alternative school, Innovative Concept Academy.

It’s Shelton’s coming of age story. She opens up about losing multiple friends to gun violence, falling in love for the first time and becoming pregnant with her son, Ahkeem.

"A story of triumph, resilience and determination to make a better world for herself and Ahkeem who she brings in to it,” explained Executive Producer, Jeff Truesdell.

Long-time St. Louis judge — and newly appointed St. Louis Director of Public Safety — Jimmie Edwards was influential in starting the Innovative Concept Academy, to help students like Shelton. Having served as a juvenile court judge, Edwards said he’s seen children suspended or expelled from school fall through the cracks.

“Zero tolerance in my mind makes zero sense,” said Judge Edwards. “We don’t even expect adults to have zero tolerance."

Edward’s philosophy inspires teachers and compassionate adults not to let their kids fail.

“When children are able to come to school, we're able to control behavior,” Edwards explained. “And if we're able to control behavior then we have an opportunity to give them hope."

Now, several years later, Shelton said when she watches the documentary film, she still learns new things about herself.

"I was just amazed,” she said. “Because I didn’t think so many people could learn so much from one person or from a movie that was only 90 minutes long."

“For Ahkeem” has premiered in cities around the country and in 15 different countries around the world. It is showing at 24:1 Cinema in St. Louis through Thursday. Schools and other groups can request private screenings through the theatre or by visiting the film’s website.

