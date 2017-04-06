STL church in the running for 'Most Beautiful Church in America'

Google Maps

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis church is in the running for the most ‘Beautiful Church in America.’

The website, Art and Liturgy, conducts an annual “Church Madness National Churchpionship,” which collects a public vote for the most beautiful churches in the country. There are 64 contestants and this year St. Francis de Sales Oratory made it to the National Churchpionship!

St. Francis de Sale Oratory is the second largest in St. Louis and it’s widely known for its dedication to tradition liturgy and beautiful liturgical arts.

The St. Louis church is facing St. James Church of the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Voting ends April 6 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to vote.

