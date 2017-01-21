STL County Library preps journey to Hogwarts

(Photo: St. Louis County Library) (Photo: St. Louis County Library)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Can you pack your wand and your yoga mat in time for a trip to Hogwarts? If so, St. Louis County Library is happy to have you.

Friday, St. Louis County Library announced 'Harry Potter Yoga', a free, four-part event set to 'enter the magical world of Harry Potter through themed yoga poses.'

The themed yoga classes will take place at four separate St. Louis County Library branches each Saturday during February. The locations and times are:

Lewis & Clark Branch : Saturday, February 4, 2:00 p.m.

: Saturday, February 4, 2:00 p.m. Oak Bend Branch : Saturday, February 11, 10 a.m.

: Saturday, February 11, 10 a.m. Indian Trails Branch : Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m.

: Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. Grand Glaize Branch: Saturday, February 25, 10 a.m.

Organizers ask those who come to please wear comfortable clothing and to bring a personal yoga mat or towel.

Registration is open to both teenagers and adults. To enroll in any of the free events, click here.

