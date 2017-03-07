KSDK
STL firetruck catches fire overnight

Staff , KSDK 6:35 AM. CST March 07, 2017

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis City Fire Department truck caught fire while the department was responding to calls early Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Fire Department tweeted a photo of the vehicle just before 1 a.m. saying the T-17 caught fire on N. Taylor and Pershing.

The department says they were busy with structure fires, electrical fire, and a hazmat incident overnight. 

