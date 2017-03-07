STL firetruck catches fire overnight

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis City Fire Department truck caught fire while the department was responding to calls early Tuesday morning.
The St. Louis Fire Department tweeted a photo of the vehicle just before 1 a.m. saying the T-17 caught fire on N. Taylor and Pershing.
N. Taylor & Pershing - T-17 on #fire; one line deployed. #CurrentSituation, but thankful to #STL citizens for the passage of #PropF pic.twitter.com/cZ2aRaCf14— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) March 7, 2017
The department says they were busy with structure fires, electrical fire, and a hazmat incident overnight.
