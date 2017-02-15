STL home moved from future NGA site

The home was moved 8 blocks to make room for the new NGA campus. (Photo: Casey Nolen / KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - She refused to give up her home. So now it's on the move to make way for the new headquarters for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Starting in 1945, Charlesetta Taylor’s house on North Market Street in St. Louis has been home to five generations of her family.

Now, instead of demolishing it like several more in the area, the city is moving Taylor's home eight blocks to make room for the $1.75 billion spy agency headquarters.

PHOTOS: STL home on the move

The city says given the home's history and good structural shape, it cost about the same to move it as it would have to buy it and tear it down.

“It's amazing,” says the now less skeptical Taylor of the move her home is making. “I'm giving God all the credit, but I know that he works through people…what they've showed me so far, I have to trust them.”

The house makes its full move this Sunday. It will be a few weeks before Taylor can move back in.

The feds could break ground on the new NGA campus by next January.

(© 2017 KSDK)