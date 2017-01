St. Louis Jewish Community Center (Photo: Google Maps, Custom)

CREVE COEUR, MO. - The St. Louis Jewish Community Center was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat.

Officials say it's the latest in a slew of similar threats against Jewish community centers nationwide.

The threat came in around 10 a.m. at the community center on Millstone Campus Drive.

Nothing was found in a search of the building or nearby area.

